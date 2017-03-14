FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-French Connection says FY revenue fell 6.7 pct to 153.2 mln pounds
March 14, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-French Connection says FY revenue fell 6.7 pct to 153.2 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - French Connection Group Plc

* FY revenue fell 6.7 percent to 153.2 million STG

* Group revenue of 153.2 million STG for year ended jan. 31 versus 164.2 million STG

* Says board have decided again that there will be no dividend payable for year

* Underlying operating loss of 3.7 million STG for year ended Jan 31 versus 4.7 million STG

* UK/Europe retail like-for-like sales up 4.4 pct for year ended Jan 31

* Saw improvement in performance over financial year with continued good progress in UK/Europe retail business

* Says FY performance partly held back by wholesale and licensing divisions, particularly in first half of year

* "Reaction to this year's collections has been very strong so far with sales both in stores and wholesale customers up on last year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

