BRIEF-Axsome appoints John Golubieski as CFO
* Axsome Therapeutics appoints John Golubieski as chief financial officer
July 6 Briefing by French environment minister Nicolas Hulot:
* Hulot says the French government is envisaging an end to the sales of diesel and petrol cars by 2040
* Authorities across Europe are looking to raise taxes on diesel vehicles that are more polluting than originally thought, and ban or restrict their use in some cities
* Sales of diesel cars have been falling since a Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal back in 2015, but have dropped faster after some cities, including Stuttgart and Munich, said they were considering banning some diesel vehicles, blaming emissions for a rise in respiratory disease.
* Axsome Therapeutics appoints John Golubieski as chief financial officer
July 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :