MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Feb 24 (Reuters) -
* French fund ardian says sells its majority stake in deep-frozen convenience food group Frostkrone to Emeram Capital Partners
* The parties have agreed on confidentiality regarding the purchase price and other details of the transaction.
* Frostkrone is one of the leading providers of deep-frozen convenience food products in Europe
* Emeram Capital Partners is an independent private equity firm focused on mid-cap companies in German speaking countries. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Looking Glass Factory Inc files to say it raised about $10 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l4W6Js)
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: