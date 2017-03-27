FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-French groups Faurecia finalises acquisition of stake in Parrot Automotive
March 27, 2017 / 4:53 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-French groups Faurecia finalises acquisition of stake in Parrot Automotive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Faurecia/Parrot:

* Parrot wraps up its strategic and capital partnership between Faurecia and its subsidiary Parrot Automotive

* Faurecia will initially acquire a 20% interest in Parrot Automotive SAS through a reserved capital increase for 27.3 million euros

* The price for the new shares has been set based on an enterprise value of 100 million euros for Parrot Automotive

* Faurecia will subscribe to bonds to be converted into existing Parrot Automotive shares issued by Parrot SA, for a total of 41 million euros Further company coverage:

