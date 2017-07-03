July 3 Frenkel Topping Group Plc:

* Further to announcement on 23 January 2017, FCFM Group properties IV Ltd, repaid £3 million commercial property SPV loan to group on 30 June 2017

* Says Newco has acquired group's 37.5% interest in Newco for 150,000 stg