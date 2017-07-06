July 6 FRESENIUS SE:

* FRESENIUS KABI EXPANDS PRODUCTION SITE IN PORTUGAL‍​

* THE TOTAL INVESTMENT IS ABOUT €17 MILLION

* ABOUT 80 NEW JOBS ARE BEING CREATED AT THE SANTIAGO DE BESTEIROS PLANT BY THE EXPANSION Source text: bit.ly/2tUfsVP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)