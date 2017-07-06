BRIEF-Celsion Corp agreed to sell about 2.435 million shares of common stock
* Celsion Corporation announces $5 million registered direct offering
July 6 FRESENIUS SE:
* FRESENIUS KABI EXPANDS PRODUCTION SITE IN PORTUGAL
* THE TOTAL INVESTMENT IS ABOUT €17 MILLION
* ABOUT 80 NEW JOBS ARE BEING CREATED AT THE SANTIAGO DE BESTEIROS PLANT BY THE EXPANSION Source text: bit.ly/2tUfsVP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LJUBLJANA, July 6 Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka said it was in talks to buy a small Chinese pharmaceutical company as it announced a 31 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday.