April 25 (Reuters) - Fresenius Se & Co Kgaa

* Fresenius ceo sturm says we've had a good q1 but will not provide details

* Fresenius ceo says have identified future cfo but current employer not yet letting him go, will hopefully fill cfo post soon

* Fresenius ceo says no change foreseen in relationship of merck kgaa's biosimilar unit with with partner dr reddy's