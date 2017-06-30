June 30 Fresh Express Delivery Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* Fy revenue RMB1.52 billion versus RMB1.48 billion

* ‍Profit for year attributable RMB 40.3 million versus RMB 57.6 million​

* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for each of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016