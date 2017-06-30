BRIEF-Ter Beke fully acquires Stefano Toselli and Pasta Food Company
* ACQUIRES 100% OF STEFANO TOSELLI SAS AND PASTA FOOD COMPANY SP. Z.O.O. Source text: http://bit.ly/2tucQwG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Fresh Express Delivery Holdings Group Co Ltd :
* Fy revenue RMB1.52 billion versus RMB1.48 billion
* Profit for year attributable RMB 40.3 million versus RMB 57.6 million
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for each of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 30 Volkswagen's French division reported inaccurate delivery figures to German headquarters for years to make its performance look better, Der Spiegel said on Friday, citing a report by the carmaker's internal auditors.