FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Freshii qtrly loss per share $0.02
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Freshii qtrly loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc

* Freshii inc. Reports financial results 13 and 52 week periods ended december 25, 2016

* Qtrly system-wide same-store sales growth increased 7.7%

* Qtrly total revenue increased 25% to $4.0 million compared to $3.2 million in prior year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Qtrly pro forma adjusted net income $0.04 per diluted share

* Sees 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0%

* Freshii - increasing store count by 150 to 160 net new franchised stores in fiscal 2017 to reach 430 to 440 system-wide stores by end of fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $4.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.