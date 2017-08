April 6 (Reuters) - Fromageries Bel SA:

* Successfully completed its 500 million euros ($532 million) 7 year-bond issue

* Issue has been close to 4.6 times oversubscribed by a diversified and high quality investor base

* Settlement is scheduled on April 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)