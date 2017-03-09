March 9 Fromageries Bel SA:
* FY net income group share 213 million euros ($225.4
million) versus 184 million euros year ago
* FY sales 2.94 billion euros versus 2.95 billion euros year
ago
* FY operating income 298 million euros versus 272 million
euros year ago
* Board of Directors voted to propose a dividend of 9.75
euros per share, with an ex-dividend date on May 17 and payable
as of May 19, 2017
* New hike in dairy raw material prices announced at end of
2016 is expected to weigh on operating margin in 2017
