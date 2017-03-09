March 9 Fromageries Bel SA:

* FY net income group share 213 million euros ($225.4 million) versus 184 million euros year ago

* FY sales 2.94 billion euros versus 2.95 billion euros year ago

* FY operating income 298 million euros versus 272 million euros year ago

* Board of Directors voted to propose a dividend of 9.75 euros per share, with an ex-dividend date on May 17 and payable as of May 19, 2017

* New hike in dairy raw material prices announced at end of 2016 is expected to weigh on operating margin in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)