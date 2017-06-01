BRIEF-Fronsac REIT announces a joint venture development with Odacite Immobilier

June 1 (Reuters) - Fronsac Reit:
* Fronsac REIT announces a joint venture development with Odacite Immobilier
* Fronsac reit- plans to develop benny & Co restaurant in partnership with development firm Odacité Immobilier in cap rouge, Quebec
* Fronsac Reit- development will be a 50/50 joint venture between Fronsac and Odacité; project costs are expected to total approximately $2 million
* Fronsac REIT- project costs are expected to total approximately $2 million with plans to deliver to tenant before year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: