May 26 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

* ‍frontfour & Sandpiper file proxy circular, nominate three trustees for election at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust's upcoming AGM​

* ‍frontfour Capital Group Llc says issues letter to Granite REIT unitholders outlining "rare actionable opportunity and 5-step action plan​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: