5 months ago
BRIEF-Frontier Communications Corp amends credit agreement
March 29, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Frontier Communications Corp amends credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier Communications Corp - co amended its credit agreement, dated as of June 2, 2014 - SEC filing

* Frontier Communications Corp - amendments provide interest rate margins under each of these facilities will range from 0.875%-3.875% for base rate borrowings

* Frontier Communications Corp - amendments provide interest rate margins under each of these facilities will range from 1.875%-4.875% for LIBOR borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

