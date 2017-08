June 2 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp:

* Frontier Communications - on June 1, lead arrangers for co's proposed $1.5 billion term loan b facility allocated loans to be made thereunder - sec filing

* Frontier Communications says expects that term loan b facility will bear interest at libor plus 3.75%, and will have a term of seven years Source text (bit.ly/2smdV6U) Further company coverage: