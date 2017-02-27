BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Frontier Communications Corp:
* Frontier Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 revenue $2.409 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.5 billion
* Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Frontier Communications Corp sees fy 2017 adjusted free cash flow - $800 million to $1.0 billion
* Frontier Communications Corp sees fy 2017 capital expenditures - $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion
* Frontier Communications Corp - amended its April 2021 term loan and revolving credit facilities on February 27, 2017
* Frontier Communications Corp - amendments provide frontier with more flexible terms, upsize revolver to $850 million, extend it from 2018 to 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.