4 months ago
BRIEF-Frontline approached board of directors of DHT to consider proposed new business combination
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Frontline approached board of directors of DHT to consider proposed new business combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Frontline Ltd

* Now approached board of directors of dht to consider a proposed new business combination

* Proposed new business combination includes ships already delivered and yet to be delivered by BW Group Ltd

* Frontline expects board of DHT to engage with co in order to negotiate mutually satisfactory transaction documents

* Offer would be effected at an exchange ratio of 0.8 Frontline shares for each DHT common share

* Frontline - expects board of DHT will halt efforts to give effect to various entrenchment measures it has implemented aimed at thwarting co's offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

