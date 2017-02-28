FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Frontline CEO sees more options after failed DHT bid
#Market News
February 28, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Frontline CEO sees more options after failed DHT bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Frontline Management CEO Robert Hvide Macleod said:

* there are plenty of options in the market, there are other things we could do than the DHT deal

* we are surprised and disappointed DHT turned down our offer, we are considering our next step

* there have been some conversations with DHT but no negotiations, there is where it stands

* we think earnings will be lower in 2017 than we saw in 2016 due to peak in newbuildings

* we believe market will start tightening in 2018 when lower order book and old vessels are retiring

* many customers want vessels that are no more than 15 years old at the most; Chinese clients have that preference and it's more and more difficult to find employment for vessels that are older ... this trend will definitely contribute to a stronger market in 2018 and 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

