4 months ago
BRIEF-FS Bancorp Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.85
April 26, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-FS Bancorp Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - FS Bancorp Inc-

* FS Bancorp Inc reports net income for the first quarter of $2.6 million or $0.85 per diluted share and announces a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.11 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.85

* FS Bancorp Inc - net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 14.7%, to $9.0 million for three months ended march 31, 2017

* FS Bancorp Inc - net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 4.54% for three months ended march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

