May 4 (Reuters) - Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

* FTAI reports first quarter 2017 results, dividend of $0.33 per common share

* Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC - qtrly diluted loss per share $ 0.06

* Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC - qtrly total revenues $44.7 million versus $31.5 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: