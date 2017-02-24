GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on track for monthly gains, await Trump policy speech
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
Feb 24 U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) :
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results