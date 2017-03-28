FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-FTC requires DaVita to divest assets in relation to Renal Ventures Management deal
March 28, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-FTC requires DaVita to divest assets in relation to Renal Ventures Management deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Federal Trade Commission:

* FTC requires kidney dialysis chain DaVita Inc to divest assets as a condition of acquiring competitor Renal Ventures Management LLC

* Require DaVita to divest ownership in 7 clinics to resolve charges that its acquisition of Renal Ventures Management, LLC would be anticompetitive

* DaVita will divest the seven clinics to PDA-GMF Holdco, LLC, a joint venture between Physicians Dialysis and GMF Capital LLC Source text - (bit.ly/2o2KHuq) Further company coverage:

