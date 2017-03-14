FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FTD Companies posts Q4 revenue of $280.7 million
March 14, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-FTD Companies posts Q4 revenue of $280.7 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - FTD Companies Inc:

* FTD Companies, Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $280.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $282.3 million

* FTD Companies Inc - net loss was $86.4 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $82.6 million for Q4 of 2015

* FTD Companies Inc - immaterial restatement of prior period financial statements

* FTD Companies Inc - has determined to revise its previously-reported consolidated financial statements for years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014

* FTD Companies-to revise previously-reported consolidated financial statements for quarters in years ended Dec 31, 2016, 2015 to correct for immaterial errors

* Sees consolidated revenues in 2017 to be largely in-line on a reported basis with company's 2016 revenues of $1.12 billion

* FTD Companies Inc sees net income of approximately $10.0 million to $15.0 million for FY

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $28.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

