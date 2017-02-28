Feb 28 Fti Consulting Inc

* FTI Consulting reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $441.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $431.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.30

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FTI Consulting Inc- cash and cash equivalents were $216.2 million at December 31, 2016, compared to $149.8 million at December 31, 2015

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS will range between $2.10 and $2.40

* FTI Consulting Inc - 2017 guidance assumes completion of remaining $81.4 million of its $100.0 million share repurchase authorization in 2017