July 7 FTI Consulting Inc

* FTI Consulting - During Q2 ended June 30, 2017, continued to evaluate components of its workforce and related expenses

* FTI Consulting Inc - Estimates that termination costs associated with the personnel reductions will be approximately $16.0 million

* FTI Consulting Inc - Process resulted in company terminating approximately 4% of company's more than 4,700 employees

* FTI Consulting Inc - Combined pre-tax income charge related to actions of about $18.0 million will be recorded in Q2 , all of which is estimated to be cash