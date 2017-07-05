July 5 Fuel Tech Inc:
* Fuel tech announces corporate initiatives to re-focus
operations, strengthen operating leverage, and support growth
* Working with a third-party consultant, fuel tech has
undertaken a review of its operating model and organizational
design
* Fuel tech inc - effective June 28, 2017 fuel tech has
suspended all operations associated with its pre-revenue
development stage fuel conversion business segment
* Fuel tech inc says transition associated with suspension
of fuel conversion business segment is underway
* Fuel tech inc - fuel tech expects to record charges
associated with suspension of fuel conversion business in q2
ended june 30, 2017
* Fuel tech inc - charges associated with suspension of fuel
conversion business have not yet been established
* Fuel tech - actions associated with review are expected to
result in improved financial performance for h2 2017 compared to
first six months of year
* Fuel tech - given negative, material financial impact
that further ongoing support of fuel conversion would have on
co, it was prudent to suspend its operations
* Fuel tech - transition associated with suspension includes
staff rationalization, exploring potential monetization of
certain fuel conversion assets
