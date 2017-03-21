FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy and Posco Energy report strategic agreement
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy and Posco Energy report strategic agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Fuelcell Energy Inc:

* Fuelcell Energy and Korean-based Posco Energy announce strategic agreement to globalize the stationary fuel cell market

* Fuelcell Energy Inc- Posco Energy will continue to service existing installed base of fuel cell plants in South Korea

* Fuelcell Energy - as per agreement, co will immediately commence marketing entire suite of Suresource Solutions in Korea as well as broader Asian markets

* Definitive agreements are expected to be finalized by fall 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

