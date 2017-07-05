BRIEF-Eclat Textile says 2016 dividend record date is July 31
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 31
July 5 Fufeng Group Ltd-
* Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer
* announces that Chen Yuan has been appointed as cfo with effect from 10 july 2017
* Announces resignation of Chan Yick Kei as chief financial officer of company
HONG KONG, July 5 Tencent Holdings, China's largest social media and gaming company, agreed on Wednesday to feature its video content on the smart TVs of China's biggest television maker TCL Corp to expand its content dominance from mobile phones to living rooms.