May 26 (Reuters) - Fufeng Group Ltd

* Xu Guohua has tendered his resignation as an executive director

* Appointed two senior managers of group, Zhao Qiang and Pan Yuehong, as executive directors with effect from 5 June 2017

* Says Chan Yick Kei has tendered his resignation as CFO with effect from 5 June