April 20 (Reuters) - Fujian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd :

* Says the board agrees to elect Liu Mingming as chairman, Zhang Qingmiao as general manager and Tang Yi as CFO

* Says co plans to pay cash div 2.47 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016

