BRIEF-Digiwin Software sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 50 pct to 65 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 65 percent, or to be 30.6 million yuan to 33.6 million yuan
July 10 Fujian Apex Software Co Ltd
* Says board elects Yang Mengyu as chairman and general manager
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2v3e8N2
