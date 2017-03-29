BRIEF-Fujian Newland Computer sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 170 pct to 220 pct

March 29 (Reuters) - Fujian Newland Computer Co ltd

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 170 percent to 220 percent, or to be 167.5 million yuan to 198.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 62 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is that business achieved greater growth regarding operations and value-added services, automatic identification technology and products, electronic payment hardware, real estate and other services

