5 months ago
BRIEF-Fujian Newland Computer sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 170 pct to 220 pct
March 29, 2017 / 9:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fujian Newland Computer sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 170 pct to 220 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Fujian Newland Computer Co ltd

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 170 percent to 220 percent, or to be 167.5 million yuan to 198.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 62 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is that business achieved greater growth regarding operations and value-added services, automatic identification technology and products, electronic payment hardware, real estate and other services

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JIwa8Z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

