LendingClub posts fourth straight quarter of loss
May 4 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its fourth straight quarterly loss as it processed fewer loans, and costs rose.
April 28 Fujian Rongji Software Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could rise up to 50 percent, or to be 16.2 million yuan to 24.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (16.2 million yuan)
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.