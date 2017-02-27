BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. apparel and footwear companies remain challenged
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
Feb 27Fujian Septwolves Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it didn't buy back shares until Feb. 24
* Says previous plan was buy back up to 300 million yuan worth of shares at no higher than 12 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/59pP1y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
YANGON, March 7 Workers demanding better conditions and benefits have destroyed the production line of a Chinese-owned factory making clothes for Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz, in one of the most violent labour disputes in Myanmar in years.
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.2 per share to shareholders for 2016