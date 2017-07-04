BRIEF-Champion REIT explores disposal of property valued at HK$8.48 bln
* Langham Place office tower property was valued at HK$8.48 billion by Knight Frank Petty, independent principal valuer of co
July 4 Fujian Start Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy internet technology for 940 million yuan ($138.26 million) by cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2slLkyb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRUSSELS, July 4 EU state aid regulators approved on Tuesday Monte dei Paschi di Siena's precautionary recapitalisation after the troubled Italian bank agreed to a drastic overhaul including a salary cap on senior managers and the transfer of bad loans to a special vehicle.