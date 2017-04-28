April 28Fujian Sunnada Communication Co Ltd

* Sees to swing to net profit at 10 million yuan to 20 million yuan in H1 of FY 2017 versus net loss at 58.7 million yuan year ago

* Says disposition of unprofitable units, selling communication related properties and increased income from liabilities as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XgDBXu

