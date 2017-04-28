BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78
* Ubiquiti Networks reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
April 28Fujian Sunnada Communication Co Ltd
* Sees to swing to net profit at 10 million yuan to 20 million yuan in H1 of FY 2017 versus net loss at 58.7 million yuan year ago
* Says disposition of unprofitable units, selling communication related properties and increased income from liabilities as main reasons for the forecast
May 4 CBS Corp reported a 6.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue from a year earlier, when the owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network benefited from higher advertising revenue from the Super Bowl and an extra NFL playoff game.