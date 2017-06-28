BRIEF- Fujifilm Holdings says to seek regulatory approval to delay deadline for financial report filing to July 31
* Says it files for delay in submitting the financial report for fiscal year ended March 2017 to a deadline of July 31 from June 30
June 28Fujifilm Holdings Corp
* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the financial report for FY ended March 2017 to July 31, instead of June 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Y1VJiX
