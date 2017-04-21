FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fujitsu adjusts acquisition plan to buy shares in Solekia via ToB
April 21, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fujitsu adjusts acquisition plan to buy shares in Solekia via ToB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd :

* Says Fujitsu decided to maintain the previous acquisition price at 5,000 yen per share, in takeover bid plan offered by Fujitsu for shares of Solekia

* Says Fujitsu adjusts takeover bid offering period from March 17 to May 10 instead of April 28 disclosed previously, and settlement will be started from May 16 instead of May 9

* Previous plan was disclosed on April 5

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OJLF8b ; goo.gl/IG5vGA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

