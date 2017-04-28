April 28 Fujitsu Ltd

* Says it will sell 1.9 million shares of unit FUJITSU TEN LIMITED. to DENSO Corporation , for 16.51 billion yen

* Says it will decrease voting power in FUJITSU TEN LIMITED. to 14 percent (644,000 shares) from 55 percent (2.5 million shares)

* Says transaction effective Oct. 2

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LNiaeQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)