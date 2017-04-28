LendingClub posts fourth straight quarter of loss
May 4 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its fourth straight quarterly loss as it processed fewer loans, and costs rose.
April 28 Fujitsu Ltd
* Says it will sell 1.9 million shares of unit FUJITSU TEN LIMITED. to DENSO Corporation , for 16.51 billion yen
* Says it will decrease voting power in FUJITSU TEN LIMITED. to 14 percent (644,000 shares) from 55 percent (2.5 million shares)
* Says transaction effective Oct. 2
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LNiaeQ
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.