FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Fujitsu will triple spending on research and development for network management technology to 15 bln yen over 3 years - Nikkei
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 21, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fujitsu will triple spending on research and development for network management technology to 15 bln yen over 3 years - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Fujitsu will triple its spending on research and development for network management technology to 15 billion yen ($137 million) over 3 years - Nikkei

* Fujitsu will also invest in European Ventures to expand its network-related services - Nikkei

* Fujitsu is aiming for sales of 50 billion yen from next-generation network technology over the next three years - Nikkei

* Fujitsu also plans to invest 15 billion yen in its own SDN-related research and development in japan and the U.S - Nikkei

* Fujitsu's Network Communications unit is expected to log sales of 255 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/2oSnrij) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.