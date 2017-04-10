FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fukuoka Reit to take out 5 bln yen loan
April 10, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fukuoka Reit to take out 5 bln yen loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Reit Corp

* Says it will take out a loan of 2.3 billion yen from The bank of Fukuoka. ALL and Resona Bank, Limited on June 1

* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.35 percent and maturity on June 30

* Say it will take out a loan of 2.7 billion yen from THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD., Resona Bank, Limited, Oita Bank.co,.ltd ,THE BANK OF NAGASAKI,LTD, THE BANK OF SAGA LTD on June 1

* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.35 percent and maturity on June 30

* Says it will use the proceeds to acquire trust beneficial rights of property and related expense

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/GCRS30

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

