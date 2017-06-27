BRIEF-Books for GAM Holding placing to close in 15 minutes -bookrunner
* Limits below CHF13.15 unlikely to work, books close in 15 minutes Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 27 Fullshare Holdings Ltd
* Nanjing Fengli Equity Interest Investments Enterprise, Nanjing Changfa Dushi Real Estate Development and Nanjing Tianyun Entered equity interest transfer agreement
* Pursuant to deal unit as vendor has conditionally agreed to sell 80% equity interest in Nanjing Tianyun for rmb787 million
* Group will record a gain from disposal of approximately rmb29 million before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cyber attack hits Maersk, WPP; shares down (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)