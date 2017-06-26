BRIEF-Blackmores says CEO Christine Holgate to leave co
* Chief executive officer and managing director Christine Holgate will be leaving Blackmores
June 27 Fulum Group Holdings Ltd:
* Board recommends a final dividend of HK2.55 cents per ordinary share
* FY revenue was HK$2,966.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 6.9%
* Profit for the year attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$82.8 million, down 18.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, June 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - International trade in food relies on a small number of key ports, straits and roads, which face increasing risks of disruption due to climate change, a report said on Tuesday.