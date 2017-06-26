June 27 Fulum Group Holdings Ltd:

* ‍Board recommends a final dividend of HK2.55 cents per ordinary share​

* FY revenue was HK$2,966.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 6.9%

* Profit for the year attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$82.8 million, down 18.3%