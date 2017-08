April 4 (Reuters) - FUNCOM NV:

* HAS APPOINTED MR. STIAN DRAGESET AS NEW PERMANENT CFO

* DRAGESET WILL START HIS EMPLOYMENT ON 1ST OF AUGUST 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)