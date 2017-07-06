July 6 Future Enterprises Ltd

* Sold on floor of stock exchange about 150 million equity shares which is 9.02 percent of equity share capital of Future Consumer Ltd

* Shares bought by Future Capital Investment Pvt via inter-se transfer under block deal mechanism at prevailing market rate at time of trade

* Says disposed its substantial investment in FCL; company will continue to hold 100 equity shares in FCL Source text - (bit.ly/2tU39sN) Further company coverage: