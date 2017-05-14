FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Future Fibre Technologies updates on revised FY17 guidance
#First Republic News
May 14, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Future Fibre Technologies updates on revised FY17 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Future Fibre Technologies Ltd:

* EBITDA for FY2017 is anticipated to be in a range of a loss of between $6 million and $9 million.

* Total expenses (including cost of goods & services) for fy2017 are now expected to be in the range of $20 million to $22 million

* In FY2018, it is expected that total operating expenses will be reduced by at least $3 million

* Revised guidance for FY2017 is for sales revenues of between $11 million and $14 million

* Expects fy2018 revenues to be between $16mln and $20mln and with reduced operating costs, to be ebitda positive for the FY2018 year

* Experienced further delays in award of international network security program of which revenue of $1.5 million was expected in FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

