BRIEF-IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences
* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements
June 29 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 627.3 million yuan ($92.53 million) in Hubei province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2toXr0I
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7796 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements
BANGKOK, June 29 Thailand's central bank expects to soon finalise measures to tighten controls on unsecured consumer credit to keep citizens from overspending at a time of high household debt and rising bad loans.