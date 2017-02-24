Feb 24 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 64.4 percent y/y at 3.02 billion yuan ($439.94 million)

* Says board approves 2017 investment size of up to 50 billion yuan

* Says board approves to issue up to 11 billion yuan direct financing instruments

* Says board approves to issue up to 4.5 billion yuan ultra-short commercial paper

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lzxJCE ; bit.ly/2lRwPSN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)