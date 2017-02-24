BRIEF-Taaleri H2 operating profit lowers to EUR 4.6 mln
* H2 income declined by 5.4 percent to 26.9 million euros ($28.49 million) (1-7/2015: 28.4 million euros)
Feb 24 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 64.4 percent y/y at 3.02 billion yuan ($439.94 million)
* Says board approves 2017 investment size of up to 50 billion yuan
* Says board approves to issue up to 11 billion yuan direct financing instruments
* Says board approves to issue up to 4.5 billion yuan ultra-short commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lzxJCE ; bit.ly/2lRwPSN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announced on Monday success of the public tender offer on Salvepar
* FY adjusted profit before tax 334.1 million stg versus 292.9 million stg year ago