BRIEF-Catena signs agreement to acquire remaining 40 pct of Queenswall
* CATENA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH FALVIR AB TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT OF QUEENSWALL AB
July 10 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on July 11 after indirect controlling shareholder Future Land Development submitted its privatisation proposal to authorities
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tFkQZR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CATENA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH FALVIR AB TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT OF QUEENSWALL AB
DAR ES SALAAM, July 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It's nearly midday at the bustling Tegeta bus terminal in Tanzania's biggest city and Olivia Mbiku is busy preparing ugali - a popular maize meal - beef stew and vegetables for her customers.