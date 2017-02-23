FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Future Retail and Laura Ashley sign exclusive right and license deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd:

Future Retail Ltd, a part of Future Group, and Laura Ashley has signed an exclusive right and license to establish, own and operate stores and websites in India. Under this agreement, Future Retail Ltd will also have the right to purchase merchandise for sale in India as well as the right to manufacture or order the manufacture of the licensed products from Laura Ashley. Future Retail Ltd will also carry out wholesale distribution.

Further company coverage:

